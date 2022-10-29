  • Home
CAT 2022 Admit Card: Forgot CAT User ID, Password? Here's What MBA Aspirants Can Do

CAT Admit Card 2022: Candidates also have the provision to retrieve CAT user Id and password to download CAT 2022 admit card.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 29, 2022 12:00 pm IST

IIM CAT 2022 admit card out at iimcat.ac.in; password retrieval steps
New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card has been issued at iimcat.ac.in. To view and download the CAT admit card, candidates will be required to login with the user ID and passwords. The administering body has also made the provision for applicants who have forgotten their CAT 2022 user ID and password to download the CAT admit card 2022. CAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 27 in three slots of two hours duration each.

Candidates downloading CAT 2022 admit card might also face problems relating to browser or slow internet connection. Applicants are advised to use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers only. If candidates face problems while downloading the CAT 2022 admit card while using these two browsers, then the history and cache are to be cleared and the web page refreshed.

Steps To Retrieve CAT 2022 Password, CAT 2022 User ID

  • Visit the official website -- iimcat.ac.in

  • Go to Registered Candidate Login

  • On the next window of CAT 2022 admit card wherein roll number/registration number, date of birth/password are to be inserted, click on the ‘Forgot User ID/Password’ button

  • On the next window, feed the credentials -- email id and mobile number

  • Click on Submit

  • A password retrieval link will be sent to the registered mobile number/ email id

  • Click on the link and retrieve/ reset the CAT 2022 password

