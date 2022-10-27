CAT 2022 Admit Card To Be Issued Today; Release Time, Official Website

CAT 2022 admit card download date today

The admit card of the Common Admission Test (CAT) will be issued today, October 27. The administering body will make the CAT 2022 admit card link live at the official website -- iimcat.ac.in at 5 pm. To download and access the CAT admit card 2022, candidates will be required to login to the iimcat.ac.in official website and login with credentials including the application numbers and dates of birth. CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on November 27.

IIM CAT 2022 admit card will consist of the candidate details including CAT application number, roll number, exam centre, reporting time to the CAT exam centre, exam time and CAT 2022 exam guidelines. Candidates will have to mandatorily carry the CAT admit card 2022 to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof.

CAT Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Visit the official website -- iimcat.ac.in Go to the CAT 2022 admit card designated link On the next window, enter login credentials as required Submit and download the CAT 2022 admit card

CAT 2022 Admit Card FAQs

Question: When will CAT admit card 2022 be released?

Answer: The CAT 2022 admit card release time is 5 pm today, October 27.

Question: What is the CAT official website 2022?

Answer: The CAT 2022 official website is iimcat.ac.in.

Question: When will CAT 2022 exam be held?

Answer: The CAT exam 2022 date is November 27.

CAT 2022 scores will be used for admission to various postgraduate and fellow or doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2022 scores are used by some non-IIM member institutions including Bihar Agricultural University, IIT Roorkee and Army Institute of Management.

As per the CAT exam pattern, CAT 2022 question paper will have three sessions -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.