CAT 2022: 5 Points On Admit Card, Self-Declaration Form, Dress Code
CAT 2022 Exam: The two-page CAT 2022 hall ticket contains Covid instructions for candidates and a self-declaration form to make sure the students and the officials on exam duty are safe.
The Common Admission Test (CAT) is set to be held tomorrow, November 27. Lakhs of candidates will appear for the management entrance test tomorrow at test centres across the country. The two-page CAT 2022 admit card also contains instructions for candidates on Covid and a self-declaration form to make sure the students and the officials on exam duty are safe.
The IIM CAT question paper will have three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. CAT 2022 exam is timed. While some questions would be of multiple-choice question (MCQ) type with options to select and some would be non-MCQ type. According to CAT negative marking rule, for all MCQ type, a wrong answer would result in the deduction of one mark. There would, however, be no negative mark for a non-MCQ type question.
Candidates must follow all the instructions as prescribed on the CAT exam day. Here is a five-point checklist for the CAT 2022 exam day.
- The CAT reporting time is one hour 30 minutes before the start of the exam. The CAT 2022 exam will be held in three slots. The CAT start time is 8:30 am, 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm.
- Candidates will be required to take the CAT admit card and must carry any one of the original and valid photo identification proof issued by the government -- PAN card or driving license or voter id or passport or aadhaar card with photograph) or e-aadhaar or ration card or identification affidavit.
- The CAT 2022 hall ticket has details of guidelines including filling up of a self-declaration form to ensure that all the candidates, invigilators and staff members on the exam centres are safe. Details including candidates’ names, application numbers, test centres and dates of exam will have to be filled in the CAT self-declaration form. The candidate will also have to mention any symptoms of cold, cough, runny nose or fever.
- As per the CAT 2022 dress code, socks, plain pullovers, sweaters and cardigans (without any pockets) are allowed inside the CAT 2022 test lab. Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes and footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons are not permitted.
- Candidates must not forget to hand over the admit card and the rough pages to the invigilator at the end of the exam.