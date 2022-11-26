CAT 2022: 5 Points On Admit Card, Self-Declaration Form, Dress Code

CAT 2022 exam tomorrow; key points on admit card, dress code

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is set to be held tomorrow, November 27. Lakhs of candidates will appear for the management entrance test tomorrow at test centres across the country. The two-page CAT 2022 admit card also contains instructions for candidates on Covid and a self-declaration form to make sure the students and the officials on exam duty are safe.

Latest: Last minute preparation strategy for CAT 2022. Check Now Recommended: CAT 2022 question/sample papers. Download Now Suggested: CAT 2022 section wise preparation strategy by expert & topper's. Click here Also See: 100 quant facts every CAT aspirant must know. Get Free Ebook

The IIM CAT question paper will have three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. CAT 2022 exam is timed. While some questions would be of multiple-choice question (MCQ) type with options to select and some would be non-MCQ type. According to CAT negative marking rule, for all MCQ type, a wrong answer would result in the deduction of one mark. There would, however, be no negative mark for a non-MCQ type question.

Candidates must follow all the instructions as prescribed on the CAT exam day. Here is a five-point checklist for the CAT 2022 exam day.