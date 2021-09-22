CAT 2021: What’s The Selection Process Of IIMs? Latest Update

Image credit: Shutterstock CAT 2021: Check IIMs selection process here

The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) on November 28, 2021, in three sessions. The registrations will conclude today and the admit card will be made available October 27 – November 28, 2021. The CAT 2021 result will be declared in the second week of January 2022. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 158 test cities. Candidates have been given the option to select atleast six test cities in order of their preference.

CAT 2021 is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate and Fellow or Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.

The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting the candidates vary across IIMs.

CAT 2021: Check Admission Process

IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other. The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI).

Performance in the CAT 2021 examination is an important component in the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process.

The processes, academic cut-offs and the weights allocated to the evaluation parameters may vary across IIMs.

CAT 2021: Eligibility And Documents Verification

If a candidate is shortlisted for interview by any IIM, he or she must comply with the following eligibility verification:

Marksheets and Degree Certificate

A candidate must show all the mark sheets and submit attested copies to prove his or her eligibility at the time of interview. Further, if a candidate is selected for a programme, the original degree certificate and mark sheets of all semesters or years along with their attested copies must be submitted for verification at the time of joining the programme.

CAT 2021: Reservation Category Requirements

If shortlisted for an interview, SC, ST, NC-OBC, EWS and PwD candidates must show the original caste or class and/or disability certificate and submit a photocopy at the time of the interview.

CAT 2021: Final Year Candidates

Shortlisted candidates appearing for the final bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification examination must show an original certificate from the Principal/Registrar/Director of the University/Institution certifying that the candidate has obtained 50 per cent marks or equivalent (45 per cent in case of candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD category) based on the latest available grades/marks. He or she must submit an attested copy of the original certificate at the time of the interview.

The deadline for submission of the qualifying degree or equivalent mark sheet and certificate is December 31, 2022. Non-fulfillment of this condition will automatically result in the cancellation of the provisional admission. Provisional admission will also be cancelled if subsequently it is found that the submitted certificate is incorrect.