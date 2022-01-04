CAT 2021 Topper Chirag Gupta Says Attempting Mock Tests Was Key To His Success

Image credit: Special Arrangement CAT 2021 topper Chirag Gupta with his parents Dharmendra Gupta and Anita Gupta

CAT 2021: Chirag Gupta from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune is one of the nine candidates to secure 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) for admission in management. This was Mr Gupta’s first attempt and he said he aced the toughest management entrance by taking mock tests, among using other strategies . "I attempted around 60 mock tests both from IMS and Time. A month before exam, I took mock tests of the second slot only as my b-school entrance was in the second slot," the topper said.

Recommended: Register Free for MBA Tour 2022 Online Event, Click Here

CAT 2021 College Predictor: Check your Admissions Chance in Top B-Schools, Here. Application Alert: Download CAT Cut-Offs of Top B-School in India. Click Here.

Mr. Gupta started preparing for CAT in March this year, and he relied on self-study-- following market-available books, notes apart from attempting mock tests. "The mock test actually helps me to find lacunae in my preparation, which I covered during the course of my study," Chirag said. He also suggested the aspirants to stress on attempting mock tests and to concentrate on their preparation not getting bifurcated with too many resources.

Regarding the CAT 2021 paper this year, Chirag said that the paper was moderately difficult and followed the pattern of CAT. "I did not face any difficulty of following Covid-19 protocol at the exam centre. My preparation was also not hampered due to pandemic," the 21-year-old said.

Chirag has his dream to get into any one of three IIMs- IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta as these institutes record in placements every year. "I am not sure about the professional path, but to make career in Consultancy," he said. Chirag is currently pursuing BS-MS Programme in IISER Pune. His father Dharmendra Gupta is a DGM in SBI Life, and mother Anita Gupta is a home maker.

CAT 2021 result was announced on Monday, January 3. Nine candidates, all male, have scored 100 percentile marks. Seven of them are Engineers. The most number of 100 percentile scorers are from Maharashtra (4), followed by Uttar Pradesh (2).