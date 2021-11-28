CAT 2021 Slot 1 Analysis: Paper Was Moderately Difficult; Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions

Image credit: Careers360 CAT 2021 slot 1 paper review by students

IIM CAT 2021: Around 2.30 lakh candidates appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) this year which is being conducted in three slots on Sunday, November 28. The first shift concluded at 10:30 am, and as per candidates, the paper was moderately difficult, with questions from VARC, DILR sections a bit tricky, and the comprehension section was lengthy.

Anupama Mohanty, a CAT aspirant said that DILR, VARC sections are a bit tricky, but not difficult. "The paper follows the pattern of management entrance, with equal weightage provided to every section. Every section has standard questions, with difficulty level a bit high in DILR, VARC sections. The comprehension section was a bit lengthy, other sections had balanced questions.

Sumit Singh Gandhi, CEO Director CATKing, said that the exam tested students on their actual knowledge instead of mere guesswork.

"It was a Logical CAT, IIM Ahmedabad played its part to select the best management students. Selection of questions played a key role while attempting," Mr Gandhi said.

"CAT 2021 tested students not on speed but logic and analytical skills, a sincere student with well rounded preparation of concepts and a good practice of mocks would make their way to the IIMs."

"Overall the exam was Doable not very tough compared to 2020 with DILR was a little time consuming and lengthy. VARC was more inference based. Overall it had 66 questions and I am proud this is what I had predicted and our students gave 6 practice mocks of total 66 questions in last 2 months," the expert said.

Another candidate Shreyas Gupta said that the paper was a bit lengthy and completing the paper within time was a bit difficult. The candidate analysed the difficulty level of the paper moderate, with questions from Quantitative sections were easy, while the DILR section was a bit tricky and the comprehension section was lengthy.

"There are around 100 questions in the paper, consisting of MCQ and descriptive questions. The paper follows the pattern of management entrance, but more than difficult, this year, the paper was a bit lengthy," the aspirant said.

The candidates were quite with Covid-19 guidelines maintained at every centre. Paramita Ghosh, CAT aspirant, said that proper arrangements were there at their centre, with Covid-19 guidelines followed strictly. "The exam hall has not more than 20 students with alternative seating arrangements. The centre provided masks and sanitisers to every candidate, with sanitisation happening twice during the exam."

The second session will begin from 12:30 PM, the management entrance will be concluded at 6:30 PM.