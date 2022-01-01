  • Home
  • Education
  • CAT 2021 Score Vs Percentile; Updates On Result, Official Website

CAT 2021 Score Vs Percentile; Updates On Result, Official Website

CAT 2021 Result Date: Although there is no official update as to when CAT 2021 result will be declared, as per previous years’ CAT result date pattern, the admission test results can be expected shortly.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 1, 2022 1:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CAT 2021 Result Soon; Check Previous Year Cut-Offs For Admission At IIMs
IIM CAT 2021 Result Likely In First Week Of January Going With Past Five Years' Trends
IIM CAT 2021 Result Expected Soon; Details On Percentile Score Calculation
IIM CAT 2021 Result Soon: Direct Link, Websites, How To Download Score Card
IIM CAT 2021 Result: Release Date And Time Updates
CAT 2021: Know How To Calculate Percentile Score
CAT 2021 Score Vs Percentile; Updates On Result, Official Website
CAT 2021 result likely soon at iimcat.ac.in
New Delhi:

Around 1.92 lakh postgraduate management aspirants are waiting for the Common Admission Test (CAT) results. CAT 2021 was held on November 28, 2021. Although there is no official update as to when CAT 2021 result will be declared, as per previous years’ CAT result date pattern, the admission test results can be expected shortly. As soon as the CAT results get declared, aspirants can access and download CAT 2021 result at iimcat.ac.in.

Recommended: Free Download CAT 2021 Official Answer key. Click Here.
CAT 2021 Percentile Predictor: Check your Admissions Chance in Top MBA Colleges, Here.


Application Alert:  Download CAT Cut-Offs of Top B-School in India. Click Here.

Also Read || IIM CAT 2021 Result Likely In January 1st Week; Here’s Why

CAT was conducted at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India. CAT 2021 answer key has already been released for all three sessions of the admission test on December 8, and candidates were able to raise objections on the answer key till December 11. The final result and answer key will be released after considering the anomalies in the provisional CAT 2021 answer key.

Also Read || CAT 2021 Result Soon; Check Previous Year IIM Cut-Offs

As CAT is held in different sessions and had different levels of difficulty across sessions, to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions, the scores of candidates are subject to a process of normalisation.

An official statement explaining the normalisation process said: “The Normalisation process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After normalisation across different forms, the scores shall be further normalised across different sections. The Scaled Scores obtained by this process shall be converted into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting.”

CAT Percentile Score

To calculate CAT 2021 percentile score, follow these steps:

Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT

Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates.

Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as:

P = [(N − r)/N] x 100

Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points

Analysing the paper as moderate to tough, a postgraduate management aspirant, Kunal Sharma from Patna, Bihar, has said that CAT 2021 cut-off percentile score are expected to be increased this year from CAT 2020.

Factors including the difficulty level of CAT 2021 exam, the number of candidates appearing in the admission test and the number of seats available will play a role in determining the CAT 2021 cut-off.

Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test IIM CAT Common Admission Test results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Official Website To Check Result
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Official Website To Check Result
Professor Kakkar Conferred KBE As 50 Other British Indians In UK's New Year Honours List
Professor Kakkar Conferred KBE As 50 Other British Indians In UK's New Year Honours List
Registration For CLAT 2022 To Start Today; Details Here
Registration For CLAT 2022 To Start Today; Details Here
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch ‘Padhe Bharat’ 100 Days Reading Campaign Today
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch ‘Padhe Bharat’ 100 Days Reading Campaign Today
Educational Society Named After US Vice President Kamala Harris's Mother Opens Its Office In Telangana
Educational Society Named After US Vice President Kamala Harris's Mother Opens Its Office In Telangana
.......................... Advertisement ..........................