CAT 2021 Result Soon; Check Previous Year Cut-Offs For Admission At IIMs
CAT Result: As soon as the CAT results get declared, aspirants can access and download CAT 2021 result at iimcat.ac.in.
The results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) held for admission to postgraduate management programmes will be declared anytime soon. As soon as the CAT results get declared, aspirants can access and download CAT 2021 result at iimcat.ac.in. Factors including the difficulty level of CAT 2021 exam, the number of candidates who took the admission test and the number of seats available will play a role in determining the CAT 2021 cut-off.
Recommended: Free Download CAT 2021 Official Answer key. Click Here.
CAT 2021 Percentile Predictor: Check your Admissions Chance in Top MBA Colleges, Here.
Application Alert: Download CAT Cut-Offs of Top B-School in India. Click Here.
Also Read || IIM CAT 2021 Result Soon: Direct Link, Websites, How To Download Score Card
Around 1.92 lakh candidates took CAT 2021. CAT was conducted at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India. CAT 2021 answer key has already been released for all three sessions of the admission test on December 8, and candidates were able to raise objections on the answer key till December 11.
On the basis of the CAT cut-off for various IIMs and based on the students’ preferences, applicants get a call from the respective IIM for the next rounds of selection. The shortlisted candidates are then called for the next rounds of selection that generally include writing ability test (WAT), personal interview (PI) and group discussion (GD).
CAT Previous Year Cut-offs for Admission At IIMs
IIMs
CAT 2019 Cutoff
CAT 2020 Cutoff
IIM Ahmedabad
81.53
99
IIM Bangalore
90+
99
IIM Calcutta
95+
99
IIM Lucknow
90+
97+
IIM Indore
90
97+
IIM Kozhikode
95.5
97 to 98
IIM Amritsar
90
95+
IIM Nagpur
90
95+
IIM Sambalpur
90
95+
IIM Trichy
96
94
IIM Raipur
90 to 94
94
IIM Ranchi
90
94
IIM Kashipur
90
94
IIM Vizag
90
92
IIM Udaipur
90
92
IIM Bodhgaya
90+
92
IIM Shillong
90
90
IIM Sirmaur
95
95
IIM Rohtak
90+
95