CAT 2021 Result Soon; Check Previous Year Cut-Offs For Admission At IIMs

CAT 2021 result soon at iimcat.ac.in; check previous year's cut off

The results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) held for admission to postgraduate management programmes will be declared anytime soon. As soon as the CAT results get declared, aspirants can access and download CAT 2021 result at iimcat.ac.in. Factors including the difficulty level of CAT 2021 exam, the number of candidates who took the admission test and the number of seats available will play a role in determining the CAT 2021 cut-off.

Around 1.92 lakh candidates took CAT 2021. CAT was conducted at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India. CAT 2021 answer key has already been released for all three sessions of the admission test on December 8, and candidates were able to raise objections on the answer key till December 11.

On the basis of the CAT cut-off for various IIMs and based on the students’ preferences, applicants get a call from the respective IIM for the next rounds of selection. The shortlisted candidates are then called for the next rounds of selection that generally include writing ability test (WAT), personal interview (PI) and group discussion (GD).

CAT Previous Year Cut-offs for Admission At IIMs