  • Home
  • Education
  • CAT 2021 Result Soon; Check Previous Year Cut-Offs For Admission At IIMs

CAT 2021 Result Soon; Check Previous Year Cut-Offs For Admission At IIMs

CAT Result: As soon as the CAT results get declared, aspirants can access and download CAT 2021 result at iimcat.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 31, 2021 12:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM CAT 2021 Result Likely In First Week Of January Going With Past Five Years' Trends
IIM CAT 2021 Result Expected Soon; Details On Percentile Score Calculation
IIM CAT 2021 Result Soon: Direct Link, Websites, How To Download Score Card
IIM CAT 2021 Result: Release Date And Time Updates
CAT 2021: Know How To Calculate Percentile Score
IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
CAT 2021 Result Soon; Check Previous Year Cut-Offs For Admission At IIMs
CAT 2021 result soon at iimcat.ac.in; check previous year's cut off
New Delhi:

The results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) held for admission to postgraduate management programmes will be declared anytime soon. As soon as the CAT results get declared, aspirants can access and download CAT 2021 result at iimcat.ac.in. Factors including the difficulty level of CAT 2021 exam, the number of candidates who took the admission test and the number of seats available will play a role in determining the CAT 2021 cut-off.

Recommended: Free Download CAT 2021 Official Answer key. Click Here.
CAT 2021 Percentile Predictor: Check your Admissions Chance in Top MBA Colleges, Here.


Application Alert:  Download CAT Cut-Offs of Top B-School in India. Click Here.

Also Read || IIM CAT 2021 Result Soon: Direct Link, Websites, How To Download Score Card

Around 1.92 lakh candidates took CAT 2021. CAT was conducted at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India. CAT 2021 answer key has already been released for all three sessions of the admission test on December 8, and candidates were able to raise objections on the answer key till December 11.

On the basis of the CAT cut-off for various IIMs and based on the students’ preferences, applicants get a call from the respective IIM for the next rounds of selection. The shortlisted candidates are then called for the next rounds of selection that generally include writing ability test (WAT), personal interview (PI) and group discussion (GD).

CAT Previous Year Cut-offs for Admission At IIMs

IIMs

CAT 2019 Cutoff

CAT 2020 Cutoff

IIM Ahmedabad

81.53

99

IIM Bangalore

90+

99

IIM Calcutta

95+

99

IIM Lucknow

90+

97+

IIM Indore

90

97+

IIM Kozhikode

95.5

97 to 98

IIM Amritsar

90

95+

IIM Nagpur

90

95+

IIM Sambalpur

90

95+

IIM Trichy

96

94

IIM Raipur

90 to 94

94

IIM Ranchi

90

94

IIM Kashipur

90

94

IIM Vizag

90

92

IIM Udaipur

90

92

IIM Bodhgaya

90+

92

IIM Shillong

90

90

IIM Sirmaur

95

95

IIM Rohtak

90+

95

Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test IIM CAT admission CAT Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
FORDA To Call Off Strike Against NEET PG Counselling Delay At 12 Noon Today: Reports
FORDA To Call Off Strike Against NEET PG Counselling Delay At 12 Noon Today: Reports
JEE Advanced: IIT Aspirants Who Missed 2020, 2021 Attempts Can Directly Appear In 2022
JEE Advanced: IIT Aspirants Who Missed 2020, 2021 Attempts Can Directly Appear In 2022
Sahitya Akademi Announces Winners Of Yuva Puraskar, Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2021
Sahitya Akademi Announces Winners Of Yuva Puraskar, Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2021
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Begins; Direct Link, Application Process
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Begins; Direct Link, Application Process
Girls Take Keen Interest In Calligraphy Workshop Organised By Jammu And Kashmir Cultural Academy In Kashmir
Girls Take Keen Interest In Calligraphy Workshop Organised By Jammu And Kashmir Cultural Academy In Kashmir
.......................... Advertisement ..........................