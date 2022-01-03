  • Home
  • Education
  • CAT 2021 Result Expected Today; Here’s How To Download Scorecard

CAT 2021 Result Expected Today; Here’s How To Download Scorecard

CAT Result Date 2021: The result will be available on iimcat.ac.in and candidates can login with their admit card details to download the scorecards.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 3, 2022 4:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CAT Result 2021 LIVE: IIM Ahmedabad Likely To Release Scorecards Today
IIM CAT 2021: Around 1.92 Lakh Applicants Await Result
CAT 2021 Score Vs Percentile; Updates On Result, Official Website
CAT 2021 Result Soon; Check Previous Year Cut-Offs For Admission At IIMs
IIM CAT 2021 Result Likely In First Week Of January Going With Past Five Years' Trends
IIM CAT 2021 Result Expected Soon; Details On Percentile Score Calculation
CAT 2021 Result Expected Today; Here’s How To Download Scorecard
CAT 2021 result likely today at iimcat.ac.in

CAT Result 2021: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Ahmedabad) is expected to announce the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) result today, January 3. The result will be available on iimcat.ac.in and candidates can login with their admit card details to download the CAT 2021 scorecards.

RecommendedRegister Free for MBA Tour 2022 Online Event, Click Here
CAT 2021 College Predictor: Check your Admissions Chance in Top B-Schools, Here.

Application Alert:  Download CAT Cut-Offs of Top B-School in India. Click Here.

CAT 2021 Result: Live Updates

The entrance test, for admission to IIMs and other participating B-Schools across the country, was conducted on November 28. A total of 2.30 lakh candidates had applied for the test and 85 per cent of them appeared for it.

CAT 2021 scorecard will mention the overall score, percentile and section-wise marks scored by the candidates, in addition to information like name and roll number.

How To Download CAT 2021 Result

To check the IIM CAT 2021 result online, follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Go to iimcat.ac.in.

  2. Click the link to download CAT scorecards.

  3. A new window will open. Enter the login credentials.

  4. Click on the “Login” button.

  5. Next, click on the link that reads “CAT 2021 result/scorecard” from the candidates' menu bar.

  6. The result will be displayed on the screen.

  7. Download the scorecard and take a print out.

Once the CAT result 2021 is announced, IIMs will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off.

Candidates should note that just qualifying in the test does not guarantee a seat at IIMs. It is one of the criteria for admission.

Each IIM has their own admission rules and candidates may be required to participate and clear further admission rounds.

Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test Common Admission Test results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT Result 2021 LIVE: IIM Ahmedabad Likely To Release Scorecards Today
Live | CAT Result 2021 LIVE: IIM Ahmedabad Likely To Release Scorecards Today
IIT Delhi Alumnus Pledges Rs 10 Crore Towards Endowment Fund
IIT Delhi Alumnus Pledges Rs 10 Crore Towards Endowment Fund
NEET SS 2021 Admit Card Today; Know Where, How To Download
NEET SS 2021 Admit Card Today; Know Where, How To Download
Goa Shuts Schools, Colleges; Announces Night Curfew Amid COVID-19 Surge
Goa Shuts Schools, Colleges; Announces Night Curfew Amid COVID-19 Surge
IIT Madras Announces Masters Programme In Electric Vehicles
IIT Madras Announces Masters Programme In Electric Vehicles
.......................... Advertisement ..........................