CAT 2021 Result Expected Today; Here’s How To Download Scorecard

CAT 2021 result likely today at iimcat.ac.in

CAT Result 2021: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Ahmedabad) is expected to announce the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) result today, January 3. The result will be available on iimcat.ac.in and candidates can login with their admit card details to download the CAT 2021 scorecards.

CAT 2021 Result: Live Updates



The entrance test, for admission to IIMs and other participating B-Schools across the country, was conducted on November 28. A total of 2.30 lakh candidates had applied for the test and 85 per cent of them appeared for it.

CAT 2021 scorecard will mention the overall score, percentile and section-wise marks scored by the candidates, in addition to information like name and roll number.

How To Download CAT 2021 Result

To check the IIM CAT 2021 result online, follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to iimcat.ac.in. Click the link to download CAT scorecards. A new window will open. Enter the login credentials. Click on the “Login” button. Next, click on the link that reads “CAT 2021 result/scorecard” from the candidates' menu bar. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a print out.

Once the CAT result 2021 is announced, IIMs will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off.

Candidates should note that just qualifying in the test does not guarantee a seat at IIMs. It is one of the criteria for admission.

Each IIM has their own admission rules and candidates may be required to participate and clear further admission rounds.