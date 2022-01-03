CAT 2021 Result Announced: 9 Ace IIM CAT, Score 100 Percentile

IIM CAT result announced; 9 ace exam with 100 percentile marks

The Common Admission Test (CAT) result has been announced today, January 3. As many as nine applicants have obtained 100 percentile marks. CAT 2021 was held on November 28, 2021. Around 1.92 candidates who had appeared for CAT 2021 can access the result and download the scorecard from the the official website -- iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2021 Result: Live Updates

According to an IIM Ahmedabad release, among the nine 100 percentiles, four applicants are from Maharashtra, while two are from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Haryana, Telangana and West Bengal. All the nice 100 percentile scorers are male candidates.

As many as 19 students each have scored 99.99 percentiles and 99.98 percentiles respectively.

As CAT was held in different sessions and had different levels of difficulty across sessions, to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions, the scores of candidates were subject to a process of normalisation.

Iimcat.ac.in 2021: How To Check CAT Result

Visit the official website of IIM CAT- iimcat.ac.in Click on the designated result link On the next window, enter login credentials -- User ID and Password Submit and access CAT scorecard

IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2021 scores, the IIM Ahmedabad statement added.

“88 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2021 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2021 can be found at the CAT 2021 website,” it added.