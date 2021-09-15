CAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 22

  • Home
Registration deadline for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) has been extended to September 22 (5 pm). Students who wish to appear for CAT 2021 can register at the official website-- iimcat.ac.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 15, 2021 5:08 pm IST

Registration deadline for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) has been extended to September 22 (5 pm). Students who wish to appear for CAT 2021 can register at the official website-- iimcat.ac.in. Originally, the last date to register for CAT exam 2021 was today, September 15. The CAT 2021 exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on November 28, 2021.

The CAT 2021 will be held in 158 test cities all across the country. The CAT 2021 admit cards will be made available for the students on October 27 on the official website. The CAT 2021 result will be declared by the second week of January, 2022, as per the information bulletin released on the official CAT 2021 website.

CAT 2021 application fee will be payable while submitting the applications form. Students belonging to the general category will be required to pay Rs 2,200 and the reserved category students will be required to pay the application fee of Rs 1,100.

CAT 2021 Application Process

  • Open the official website of CAT- iimcat.ac.in.

  • For new registration, lick on the ‘New Registration’ tab

  • Already registered candidates will click on ‘Login’ tab

  • Key in the asked credentials to register or login

  • After successful login, the CAT 2021 application form will appear on screen

  • Fill in the application form with all required details

  • Now, upload the scanned documents in the asked format

  • Pay the CAT 2021 application fee

  • Submit the application form after cross-checking the details

  • Save and download the application form for further purposes

Students who are seeking admission to various management courses offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) can apply for the CAT 2021 registration process.

