CAT 2021 application form: Registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will begin today, August 4, at 10 am. The last date to apply is September 15 and the test is scheduled for November 28. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will begin registrations at iimcat.ac.in. The exam will be conducted as a centre-based test (CBT) in three sessions.

CAT is conducted for admission to management programmes at IIMs, and other participating B-Schools across the country.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA can register for CAT 2021. For SC, ST and PWD students, the minimum required marks is 45 per cent.

CAT is used for admission to postgraduate and fellow Management programmes at IIMs in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam.

Though a bachelor’s degree is the main eligibility condition for CAT, candidates appearing for the final year of bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification exam, and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

“However, it may be noted that such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate,” an official statement said.

CAT 2021 registration fee is Rs 1,100 for SC, ST and PwD candidates and Rs 2,200 for other candidates.