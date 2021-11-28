CAT 2021: Paper Was 'Lengthy And Time Consuming', Slot 1 Expert Analysis

CAT 2021 slot 1 analysis

The first slot of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) held for admission to postgraduate management programmes was lengthy and time consuming as per students appearing for the test and experts on the subject. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were moderate. “The exam was not very difficult, it was manageable provided your concepts were clear,” as per CEO, Director CATKing.

The CAT 2021 paper, as per students associated with Career Launcher said: “VA was same as last year - sentence arrangements and paragraph corrections were as usual. QA was Arithmetic dominated. DILR was tables and graphical dominated questions and overall easy as compared to last year.”

CAT 2021: Analysis of VARC Paper

Reading comprehension was dominated in the verbal section. There were 4 passages with 4 Questions each.

More inference based questions and not factual, there were close options too so it needed little focus while solving.

TITA Verbal ability was overall easy.

3 questions on Parajumbles

3 Questions on Parasummary

2 Questions on Odd one Out. The odd one out was tougher than always

CAT 2021: Analysis of DILR Paper

LR/DI being Tough, lengthy and time consuming with a variation with 2 Sets coming with 6 questions each and 2 sets with 4 Questions each.

CAT 2021: Analysis of QA Paper

The Questions based on the Venn diagram were tough. Arithmetic dominated the paper then algebra and numbers, geometry saw a lesser visibility with just 3-4 questions and modern maths was negligent in the paper.

“Keeping the new pattern in focus a 99%ile would be an Ideal Attempts 45+ with 90% accuracy,” the CAT expert (CEO, Director CATKing) added.

While analysing the CAT 2021 slot 1 paper, Abhishek Patil, CEO Co-founder Oliveboard said: "The overall difficulty level of CAT 2021 First Shift was easier as compared to last year. There was a change in No. of Questions in the 3 sections, VARC had 24 Questions. DILR had 20 Questions and Quant had 22. Time Management was the key in the first shift as DILR section as usual was lengthy. VARC was a little trickier but doable. Quant was on the easier side. 99 percentile can be around 100 to 110 marks."