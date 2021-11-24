CAT 2021 On November 28; FAQs On Exam Pattern, Mock Test, Percentile Scores

CAT 2021 FAQs

CAT 2021 is scheduled for November 28. The two-hour CAT 2021 exam will be held in three sessions, the first from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the second between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm and the third and the evening session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

CAT is held as a national-level entrance exam for admissions to postgraduate management programmes (MBA programmes) offered at management institutes in the country. CAT 2021 will be held as a computer-based test at designated test centres.

Question: When is CAT exam 2021 date and time?

Answer: CAT 2021 will be held on Sunday, November 28.

Question: How many sections are there on the CAT 2021 question paper?

Answer: The question paper of CAT 2021 will consist of questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability.

Question: What is the exam pattern of CAT 2021?

Answer: Some CAT 2021 questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with options to select and some non-MCQs.

Question: What is CAT 2021 marking scheme?

Answer: As per the CAT 2021 marking scheme, no mark will be awarded for questions not attempted in CAT 2021. According to CAT 2021 exam pattern, every wrong answer in the MCQ would lead to a deduction of one mark. However, no marks will be deducted for wrong answers in non-MCQs.

Question: How to answer questions in CAT 2021?

Answer: A virtual keyboard would be displayed on the screen for answering non-MCQs. Students will have to use the mouse and operate the virtual keyboard. While answering the questions in CAT 2021 exams, students have to use the following options -- Save and Next; Clear Response and Mark for Review and Next.

Question: Are calculators allowed?

Answer: The usage of an external or physical calculator will not be allowed. However, a virtual calculator would be available for answering questions in CAT 2021.

Question: Are CAT 2021 mock tests available?

Answer: To familiarise the students with the online CAT 2021 exam process, the administering body of CAT has allowed the aspirants to appear for the CAT mock test available at iimcat.ac.in.

Question: How to calculate CAT 2021 percentile score?

Answer: To calculate CAT 2021 percentile score, follow these steps:

Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT

Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates.

Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as: P = [(N − r)/N] x 100

Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points