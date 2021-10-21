CAT 2021 On November 28; Exam Syllabus, Preparation Tips

CAT exam 2021 next month, exam pattern, preparation tips

The Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to postgraduate management programmes will be held on November 28. Candidates planning to appear for the CAT exam must be on the last leg of their preparation. The CAT exam 2021 organising body will also provide the students with mock tests to acquaint them with the online mode of exams.

As per CAT 2021 exam pattern, CAT will be held in three shifts of two-hour examination comprising three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.

“Last year’s CAT format changes were necessitated due to Covid-19 pandemic. Since we are seeing the same pandemic issue this year, the CAT 2021 exam format and pattern will remain the same. However, considering that there could have been time pressure to complete the CAT exam last year on account of changes made, for CAT 2021 the CAT Committee is making an attempt in reducing the number of questions across all the three sections - QA, DILR and VARC,” an official statement on the CAT website read.

CAT 2021 Preparation Tips