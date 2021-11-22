  • Home
CAT 2021 On November 28; Check Last Year’s Paper Analysis

According to CAT 2021 exam pattern, CAT will be held in three shifts of two-hour examination comprising three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 22, 2021 12:23 pm IST

CAT exam analysis from last year
New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT) will be held on November 28, 2021. CAT 2021 is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes. According to CAT 2021 exam pattern, CAT will be held in three shifts of two-hour examination comprising three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.

As per students who wrote CAT 2020, the difficulty level of the paper was “moderate”.

According to students appearing Slot 1, the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section was “difficult”, while Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and the Quantitative Ability (QA) section were “easy”. The total number of questions in CAT 2020 was 76 and it was distributed in a 26-24-26 format (VARC - 26, LRDI - 24, Quant - 26).

Students found the CAT 2020 Slot 2 paper difficult. In slot two CAT last year, the level of VARC and DIRL were difficult. While the difficulty level of Quantitative Ability was moderate.

CAT 2021: List Of Top Management Institutes As Per NIRF

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has topped the NIRF Ranking 2021 for MBA institutes.

NIRF Ranking 2021: Top 10 MBA Institutes

  1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
  2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore
  3. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata
  4. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
  5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
  6. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore
  7. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow
  8. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Jharkhand
  9. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
  10. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
