CAT 2021 On November 28; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Reporting Time

IIM CAT 2021 on November 28

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on Sunday, November 28. Candidates appearing for the postgraduate management entrance test can download their admit cards from the official website-- iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2021 will be conducted in three sessions and candidates will have to report at least 30 minutes prior to the gate closing time. Candidates can refer to their admit cards for test time and session, reporting/entry time at test center, gate closing time among others.

Latest: Are you prepared for CAT? Take IMS FREE Online CAT Mock Test. Start Now Application Alert: To start your application for Great Lakes Click here

The forenoon session will begin from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and entry will be closed at 8:15 am. Afternoon session will start at 12:30 pm and will continue till 2:30 pm, candidates will not be allowed to enter after 12:15 pm. The last session will be an evening session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, no entries will be entertained after 4:15 pm.

Know How 99 Percentilers Prepared for CAT

CAT 2021: 5 Points On CBT, Admit Card, Question Pattern