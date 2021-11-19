CAT 2021 On November 28; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Reporting Time
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on Sunday, November 28. Candidates appearing for the postgraduate management entrance test can download their admit cards from the official website-- iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2021 will be conducted in three sessions and candidates will have to report at least 30 minutes prior to the gate closing time. Candidates can refer to their admit cards for test time and session, reporting/entry time at test center, gate closing time among others.
The forenoon session will begin from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and entry will be closed at 8:15 am. Afternoon session will start at 12:30 pm and will continue till 2:30 pm, candidates will not be allowed to enter after 12:15 pm. The last session will be an evening session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, no entries will be entertained after 4:15 pm.
- Print admit card on an A4 size paper. Admit cards will only be valid if the candidate's photograph and signature are legibly printed. Affix the photograph in the space provided on the admit card before handing over for verification at the CAT test centre.
- CAT will be conducted on a computer based test (CBT) mode, candidates will be allotted 40 minutes for each section and PwD candidates will be allotted 53 minutes and 20 seconds. After completion of the said timing, the timer would reach zero, the current Section would be auto submitted.
- Some questions in CAT 2021 exam will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), while some will be Non-MCQ based questions.
- Candidates will receive the reporting time on SMS and Email and will be required to report at the test center accordingly.
- Candidates will be frisked with handheld metal detectors while entering at the test center. Candidates will only be allowed to carry CAT 2021 admit Card, photo identity card, mask, sanitizer, required medical certificate(s) and scribe affidavit (if any).