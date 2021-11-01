CAT 2021 Mock Test Link Active; Online Exam On November 28

CAT 2021 mock test link active at iimcat.ac.in

The mock test link for CAT 2021 is active. Students due to appear in the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 28 can now appear for the mock test at iimcat.ac.in. With the help of the CAT 2021 online mock tests, students can get accustomed to the examination process including how to select the correct answers, save the correct answers and submit the online CAT exam. CAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) management programmes offered by several management institutes in the country.

CAT 2021 will be held on November 28. CAT 2021 is scheduled to be held online at designated centres across the country. The CAT online mock test can be taken by the regular and students under PwD category without paying any charges for attempting the test.

How To Appear For CAT Mock Test 2021

Step 1 - Visit the official website -- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the tab “Mock test”

Step 3 - On the next window, click on “sign in” tab and read the instructions

Step 4 - Mock test will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Attempt the online CAT mock test and submit

“The given Mock Test has been designed with a total duration of 120 minutes for the non-PwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections) based on the pattern followed in the last year.

The objective of this Mock Test is not to disclose the exam pattern for CAT 2021 and the actual exam may or may not contain similar type or number of questions,” read an official statement.

CAT 2021 admit card has already been released at iimcat.ac.in. The admit cards of CAT 2021 have mention of details including roll numbers and reporting time.