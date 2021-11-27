CAT 2021: List Of Top Management Colleges

CAT 2021 will be held tomorrow

CAT 2021: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will conduct CAT 2021 tomorrow, November 28. Around 2.31 lakh candidates registered for CAT exam this year. CAT 2021 qualified students will get admission to postgraduate management programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other institutions. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2021, IIM Ahmedabad is the top management institution of India.

Candidates appearing for the management entrance examination tomorrow will be required to carry their CAT Admit card along with a photo identity proof to the exam centre. CAT admit card must be printed on A-4 size paper and the candidate's photo and signature should be legibly printed. IIM Ahmedabad has also released the CAT mock test on the official website and candidates can appear for the mock test to get familiar with computer based test mode of examination.

CAT 2021: Top 10 MBA Institutes

As per the NIRF ranking 2021, here is the list of the top 10 management institutions of India in which students will get admission on the basis of CAT 2021 result and further admission process.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Jharkhand Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

CAT 2021: Exam Pattern

As per the CAT exam pattern, the CAT question paper will comprise three sections-- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability, and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

Candidates will be given 40 minutes to attempt each section and as the time limit gets over, candidates will be redirected to the next section automatically. PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.