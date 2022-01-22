CAT 2021: List Of B-Schools Other Than IIMs Accepting CAT Scores; Admission Process

  • Home
MBA Admission 2021: The institutes announce their own cut-off marks to admit students. Several factors are considered by an institute before declaring their CAT cut-off.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 22, 2022 3:45 pm IST

List of b-schools accepting CAT scores
New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national level entrance exam conducted for admissions to postgraduate management programmes including at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Some colleges and universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) also consider CAT scores to admit students.

CAT 2021 College Predictor: Check Cut-Offs and your Admissions Chance in Top B-Schools, Here.

The institutes announce their own cut-off marks to admit students. Several factors are considered by an institute before declaring their CAT cut-off. The difficulty level of question paper, total number of test-takers, availability of seats, past year cut-off trends are considered while declaring the cut-off marks.

CAT 2021 was conducted on November 28. A total of 2.30 lakh candidates had applied for the test and 85 per cent of them appeared for it.

How To Apply For MBA Programmes

Candidates will be required to visit the respective official website of the MBA institute they desire to apply for admission. All B-Schools have their own admission criteria and will use CAT score for short-listing the applicants for group discussion and personal interview for their MBA programme. Based on the CAT score merit, applicants will be shortlisted for GD and Pl.

B-Schools Other Than IIMs Accepting CAT Scores

  • TAPMI, Manipal
  • FORE, New Delhi
  • IFMR, Chennai
  • IRMA, Anand
  • MICA, Ahmedabad
  • LIBA, Chennai
  • XIME, Bangalore
  • Jagan Institute of Management Studies, Rohini, Delhi
  • Acharya Institute of Technology, Bangalore
  • Indus Business Academy, Bangalore
  • IBS Business School, Bangalore
  • KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneswar
  • Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad and Noida
  • Doon Business School, Dehradun
  • Army Institute of Management, Kolkata
