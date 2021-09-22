CAT 2021: Last Date To Submit Application Today

CAT 2021 registration ends today at iimcat.ac.in

The last date to apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 is today, September 22. Students who have qualified undergraduate programmes and seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes can apply online at iimcat.ac.in by 5 pm today. The CAT 2021 registration for admission to PG management programmes opened on August 4. CAT exam date 2021 is November 28.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) administer CAT 2021. The eligibility criteria for CAT 2021 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, there also exists relaxations for students belonging to reserved category students.

The CAT 2021 application is basic and includes steps -- registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 158 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference, read a statement from the CAT 2021 advertisement.

“Candidates can choose Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) as a preferred city for CAT 2021,” a statement on the official website said.

CAT 2021: How To Fill Application Form

Go to the official website of IIM CAT 2021- iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on 'Register' (if not already registered) otherwise click on 'Login' Login or Register using credentials Fill in the form Upload scanned documents Pay the application fees online Submit

CAT 2021 Application: Direct Link

CAT exam comprises three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude. The admit cards will be made available for the students to download from October 27.