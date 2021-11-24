CAT 2021: Know Test Format, 10 Key Points

CAT 2021 exam format, important points

The Common Admission Test (CAT) will be conducted on Sunday, November 28. CAT is held as a national-level entrance exam for admissions to postgraduate management programmes (MBA programmes) offered at management institutes in the country. The CAT 2021 administering body has issued test day guide to ensure that the admission test is conducted smoothly. The two-hour CAT 2021 exam will be held in three sessions -- forenoon, afternoon and evening.

The question paper of CAT 2021 will consist of questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability. As per the CAT exam format, the computer mouse will have to be used for answering the questions in CAT 2021. “Do not use the keyboard at any point in time, this will lock your computer system” it said.

CAT 2021 Test Format: 10 Important Points