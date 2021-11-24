CAT 2021: Know Test Format, 10 Key Points
CAT 2021: The Common Admission Test (CAT) will be conducted on Sunday, November 28. The CAT 2021 administering body has issued test day guide to ensure that the admission test is conducted smoothly.
CAT is held as a national-level entrance exam for admissions to postgraduate management programmes (MBA programmes) offered at management institutes in the country. The two-hour CAT 2021 exam will be held in three sessions -- forenoon, afternoon and evening.
The question paper of CAT 2021 will consist of questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability. As per the CAT exam format, the computer mouse will have to be used for answering the questions in CAT 2021. “Do not use the keyboard at any point in time, this will lock your computer system” it said.
CAT 2021 Test Format: 10 Important Points
The medium of CAT 2021 exam will be English for all candidates
Some CAT 2021 questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with options to select and some non-MCQs
No mark will be awarded for questions not attempted in CAT 2021
As per the CAT 2020 exam format, every wrong answer in the MCQ would lead to a deduction of one mark. However, no marks will be deducted for wrong answers in non-MCQa
A virtual keyboard would be displayed on the screen for answering non-MCQs. Management aspirants taking CAT 2021 will have to use the mouse and operate the virtual keyboard.
The usage of an external or physical calculator will not be allowed. However, a virtual calculator would be available for answering questions in CAT 2021
Candidates under PwD category will be provided with an extra 13 minutes and 20 seconds for each section
As per the CAT exam format 2021, on the completion of the sectional timings, the timer would reach to Zero and the section will be locked
While answering the questions in CAT 2021 exams, applicants have to use the following options -- Save and Next; Clear Response and Mark for Review and Next
Candidates will be required to sign an Exception Form in case any exceptional cases arise on the day of exam.