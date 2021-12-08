CAT 2021: Know How To Calculate Percentile Score

CAT 2021 answer key was released today

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 official answer key has been released today at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the management entrance examination can calculate their probable score using the CAT answer key. Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad) has also released the section wise candidates’ response on the answer key. Candidates will be required to login to the portal using CAT 2021 user ID and password to access the answer key. CAT percentile predictor.

Recommended: Free Download CAT 2021 Official Answer key. Click Here.

CAT 2021 Percentile Predictor: Check your Admissions Chance in Top MBA Colleges, Here.



How To Calculate CAT 2021 Percentile Score?

CAT 2021 percentile score can be calculated through the steps given below.

Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT

Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates.

Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as: P = [(N − r)/N] x 100

Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points

“All percentile scores greater than or equal to 99.995 are rounded off to 100, all percentile scores greater than or equal to 99.985 but strictly less than 99.995 are rounded off to 99.99 and so on,” mentions IIM Ahmedabad's official document.

IIM Ahmedabad will be releasing the CAT 2021 result by the second week of January.