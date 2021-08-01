Image credit: Shutterstock The last date to apply for CAT 2021 is September 15 and admit cards will be released on October 27

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, the entrance test for Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-Schools in the country, will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in three sessions. IIM Ahmedabad will conduct CAT 2021 and it has released the information bulletin at iimcat.ac.in. Registrations will begin on August 4.

CAT is a prerequisite for admission to postgraduate and fellow Management programmes at IIMs in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA can apply for CAT 2021. For SC, ST and PWD students, the minimum required marks in the qualifying exam is 45 per cent.

Candidates appearing for the final year of bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification exam, and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

“However, it may be noted that such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate,” an official statement said.

CAT 2021 application fee is Rs 1,100 for SC, ST and PwD candidates and Rs 2,200 for other candidates.

CAT will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) at 158 cities.

Qualifying in CAT does not guarantee admission at an IIM, an official statement said. CAT score is one of the requirements for the admission process and several other factors will be considered by institutes during the admission process.

“Each IIM is independent to mandate their own eligibility criteria (including academic cut-offs and relative weights) and follow different selection processes. Performance in the CAT 2021 examination is an important component...IIMs may also use the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process,” an official statement said.