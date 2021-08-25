  • Home
CAT 2021 In November: How To Score 99 Percentile Marks

CAT 2021: With Race To 99 Percentile, management aspirants can streamline their CAT 2021 preparation, which is only three months away.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 25, 2021 4:54 pm IST

CAT 2021: How can students score 99 percentile marks (representational)
New Delhi:

The administering body of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will hold this year’s CAT on November 28. Career Launcher has introduced a 'Race To 99 Percentile' series to prepare the CAT 2021 aspirants. With Race To 99 Percentile, management aspirants can streamline their CAT 2021 preparation, which is only three months away.

Latest: Are you prepared for CAT? Take IMS FREE Online CAT Mock Test. Start Now

With the help of the Career Launcher's Race To 99 Percentile Series scheduled between August 28 and August 29, students can “witness unorthodox ways to increase efficiency” and interact with top B-School representatives. The Race To 99 Percentile will also let students learn smart tips and tricks from experts in the field.

The Race To 99 Percentile will cover sections including Quantitative Ability, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

As per a statement on the Race To 99 Percentile website, the series will let students learn easy, smart and quick ways to ace all the sections either by eliminating close options quickly or by connecting the dots of the questions.

The CAT percentile is a rank of the aspirant relative to other aspirants taking the admission test.

Registration for the CAT 2021 has begun and the last date to fill CAT form 2021 is September 15. CAT is conducted for admission to management programmes at IIMs, and other participating B-Schools across the country.

Common Admission Test
