CAT Demands Sincere And Consistent Effort, Says Gourav Goel Who Secures 99.99 Percentile

Image credit: Special Arrangement Gourav Goel secured 99.99 percentile in CAT 2021

CAT Result 2021: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 results have been released on January 3. Following the announcement of the CAT results, the next big thing is to learn more about the top scorers and their paths to success in the country's toughest management entrance exam. One such candidate who overcame all odds and triumphed over the tough challenge is Gurugram boy Gourav Goel, who secured a 99.99 percentile overall in the CAT exam this year. Being an engineering student, Mr Goel said, "CAT is not a very demanding exam like GATE or JEE, but it demands sincere and consistent efforts."

CAT 2021 College Predictor: Check Cut-Offs and your Admissions Chance in Top B-Schools, Here. Application Open for PGPM/PGDM @ Great Lakes. Click here to Register. ITM, Navi Mumbai is one Among the Top Business Schools in India. Click Here to Apply Now

For the CAT 2021, Mr Goel started preparing in August but picked up the pace after September as this was his second attempt. "I appeared for CAT 2020 as well, so the major portion of preparation was completed at that time. For CAT 2021, I mainly started around August but picked up the pace after September," he said. CAT was held on November 28.

Mr Goel secured good score in CAT 2020, but could not get into Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs) as his score in Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) was less than the sectional cut-offs for the B-school admission. "Despite getting enough score in CAT 2020, I fell short on the VARC cut off due to which I was unable to fetch any calls," he said.

He did not take any coaching for the CAT 2021 preparations. "I didn't take coaching this time, but rather prepared for CAT 2020. Whether coaching is necessary or not, I feel self-preparation is very much possible for CAT."

"CAT is 20% about learning things and 80% about applying those learnings. So self-preparation is very much possible, but guidance always helps. Try to keep someone as your mentor with whom you can discuss your problems. I feel fortunate enough to have one of my seniors as my mentor, who helped me a lot in my journey," he added.

Mr Goel said his reading habits helped him prepare for the reading comprehension section. Meanwhile, solving mock tests helped him in assessing his accuracy and efficiency in the exam environment. "Mock tests help reduce pressure and anxiety by simulating the conditions of D-day. I gave more than 30 mocks and analysed them properly. It's not just about giving the mock, but more importantly, analysing it afterward and introspecting areas of improvement," said the 23-year-old.

Regarding the ongoing Covid-19 situations, Mr Goel said, "Covid protocols were completely followed at my centre and I felt no difficulty due to the Covid protocol."

He also suggested the aspirants to treat CAT as just an exam. "The first and foremost advice for any CAT taker would be, Treat CAT as just an exam. I have often seen people putting their everything to an exam and end up being frustrated, so guys this is just an exam, there are a plethora of options apart from CAT. So eventually you'll make it through."

"Moreover, instead of giving 100% in a day, try giving 1% for 100 days and in this journey, many ups and downs will come, surely they'll come, so don't let them affect you. Remember your ultimate goal and keep on moving towards it," Gourav added.