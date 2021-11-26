CAT 2021 For Admission To PG Management Programmes In Two Days; Key Points For Students
The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 for admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes will be held on Sunday, November 28.
The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 for admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes will be held on Sunday, November 28. CAT exam 2021 will be held online at designated test centres in three sessions -- 8:30 - 10:30 am, 12:30 - 2:30 pm and 4:30 - 6:30 pm. The CAT 2021 question paper will consist of questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC); Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR); and Quantitative Ability (QA).
The CAT 2020 question paper, as per students who appeared for the admission test last year was of “moderate” level. According to students appearing Slot 1 in CAT exam last year, the VARC section was “difficult”, while DILR and the QA section were “easy”. The total number of questions in CAT 2020 question paper was 76 and it was distributed in a 26-24-26 format (VARC - 26, LRDI - 24, Quant - 26). Candidates found the CAT 2020 Slot 2 paper difficult. In slot two CAT exam last year, the level of VARC and DIRL were difficult. While the difficulty level of QA was moderate.
CAT 2021: 5 Key Points
- Some CAT 2021 questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with options to select and some non-MCQs
- Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.
- The usage of an external or physical calculator will not be allowed. However, a virtual calculator would be available for answering questions in CAT 2021
- While answering the questions in CAT 2021 exams, applicants have to use the following options -- Save and Next; Clear Response and Mark for Review and Next
- As the CAT 2021 exam will be conducted in sessions, the administering body will follow a normalisation process to arrive at the result