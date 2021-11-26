CAT 2021 For Admission To PG Management Programmes In Two Days; Key Points For Students

CAT 2021 exam for admission to PG management programmes on Sunday, Nov 28

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 for admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes will be held on Sunday, November 28. CAT exam 2021 will be held online at designated test centres in three sessions -- 8:30 - 10:30 am, 12:30 - 2:30 pm and 4:30 - 6:30 pm. The CAT 2021 question paper will consist of questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC); Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR); and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Latest: Are you prepared for CAT? Take IMS FREE Online CAT Mock Test. Start Now Application Alert: To start your application for Great Lakes Click here

The CAT 2020 question paper, as per students who appeared for the admission test last year was of “moderate” level. According to students appearing Slot 1 in CAT exam last year, the VARC section was “difficult”, while DILR and the QA section were “easy”. The total number of questions in CAT 2020 question paper was 76 and it was distributed in a 26-24-26 format (VARC - 26, LRDI - 24, Quant - 26). Candidates found the CAT 2020 Slot 2 paper difficult. In slot two CAT exam last year, the level of VARC and DIRL were difficult. While the difficulty level of QA was moderate.

CAT 2021: 5 Key Points