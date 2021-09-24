CAT 2021 Exam Pattern To Remain Same As Last Year, Questions May Be Reduced

Image credit: Shutterstock No change in CAT 2021 exam pattern, questions may be reduced (representational)

CAT 2021 exam pattern: Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 exam format will remain the same as last year, an official statement said. There will be three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR). However, the number of questions in each section may be reduced.

The pattern of CAT was changed last year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since we are seeing the same pandemic issue this year, the CAT 2021 exam format and pattern will remain the same. However, considering that there could have been time pressure to complete the CAT exam last year on account of changes made, for CAT 2021 the CAT Committee is making an attempt in reducing the number of questions across all the three sections - QA, DILR and VARC,” an official statement said.

Candidates will be given 40 minutes to answer each section. PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section, CAT 2021 organising institute Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad said.

The entrance exam is scheduled for Sunday, November 28. The exam will be conducted in three shifts at over 400 test centres spread across 159 cities.

The extended CAT 2021 registration window was closed on September 22, at 5:00 pm. Around 2.31 lakh candidates have registered successfully for CAT 2021.

CAT 2021 application form correction window will be available for three days, starting from tomorrow, September 25 to September 27. Photograph, signature and test city preferences can be changed during the window.

“CAT 2021 process is to be conducted taking into account the COVID crisis. The information provided by the CAT website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central & State governments, and IIMs. Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for the latest information,” an official statement said.