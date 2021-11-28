Image credit: Shutterstock CAT 2021 exam day live updates (representational)

CAT 2021 Live Updates: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will be conducted today in three sessions. The forenoon session will begin at 8:30 am and end at 10:30 am. The afternoon session is from 12:30 to 2:30 pm and the Evening session is from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Candidates need to follow the CAT dress code and exam day guidelines prescribed by the authorities.

CAT 2021 admit card and a photo ID card are the documents required for the exam. Candidates are allowed to bring hand sanitiser and wear masks.

CAT 2021 exam analysis, students’ reactions will be made available at the end of each shift.

Follow CAT 2021 exam live updates.