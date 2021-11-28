CAT 2021 Live Updates: Management Entrance Exam Today; Dress Code, Last Minute Checklist
CAT 2021 Live Updates: CAT 2021 admit card and a photo ID card are the documents required for the exam. Candidates are allowed to bring hand sanitiser and wear masks.
CAT 2021 Live Updates: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will be conducted today in three sessions. The forenoon session will begin at 8:30 am and end at 10:30 am. The afternoon session is from 12:30 to 2:30 pm and the Evening session is from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Candidates need to follow the CAT dress code and exam day guidelines prescribed by the authorities.
CAT 2021 exam analysis, students’ reactions will be made available at the end of each shift.
CAT 2021 Admit Card Direct Link
Download CAT 2021 admit card here. Direct link.
How To Download CAT 2021 Admit Card
To download CAT admit card 2021,
- Go to iimcat.ac.in.
- Click on 'Registered Candidate Login'.
- Login with user ID and password.
- Access and download the CAT 2021 admit card.
CAT 2021 Dress Code
CAT 2021 exam day dress code:
- Do not wear any jewelry or any metal accessory.
- Do not wear shoes or footwear with thick soles.
- Do not wear garments with large buttons.
- Socks, plain pullovers, sweaters, cardigans that do not have any pockets are allowed.
CAT 2021 Paper Pattern
The duration of CAT 2021 will be 120 minutes. There will be three sections:
Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.
Section 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.
Section 3: Quantitative Ability.
Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section. PwD candidates will get additional 13 minutes 20 seconds for each session. Candidates can not switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.
CAT Exam Timing 2021
These are the CAT 2021 exam timings.
Morning session: 8:30 am to 10:30 am.
Afternoon session: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Evening session: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
CAT 2021 Exam Today
The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will be conducted today in three shifts. The morning shift starts at 8:30 am.