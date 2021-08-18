  • Home
CAT 2021: Eligibility Criteria For Students Having 'Promoted Or Passed' Certificates

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has released the eligibility criteria of CAT 2021. These eligibility criteria concern the students who have been issued “promotion or pass” certificates, instead of “marks” certificates, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 18, 2021 2:51 pm IST

CAT 2021: Eligibility Criteria For Students Having ‘Promoted Or Passed’ Certificates
IIM Ahmedabad has released the eligibility criteria of CAT 2021
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has released the eligibility criteria of CAT 2021. These eligibility criteria concern the students who have been issued “promotion or pass” certificates, instead of “marks” certificates, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IIM Ahmedabad being the administering authority of CAT 2021 has introduced this eligibility criteria.

Latest: Are you prepared for CAT? Take IMS FREE Online CAT Mock Test. Start Now

According to the CAT notification released on its official website- iimcat.ac.in, students applying for CAT 2021 should complete a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. SC/ ST/ PwD students should have at least 45% from a recognised university.

CAT 2021 eligibility criteria for final year students

In the CAT 2021 application form, students having a “promotion or pass” certificate, instead of a “marks” certificate, can select the “Promotion/Pass” option.

Through this step, students will be able to fill the application form and the requirements of minimum eligibility criteria won’t be a problem.

Students must note that this option is available for the students who are qualifying for their undergraduate degree this year or in their final year undergraduate program.

CAT 2021 eligibility for 2020 and 2021 graduated students

As the students are allowed to opt for the “Promotion/Pass” option in the CAT 2021 application form. IIM Ahmedabad has decided to remove the minimum marks or equivalent CGPA criteria for the students applying this year.

This is to be noted that these exceptions are only for CAT 2021 examination and for the students who have completed their bachelor’s degrees in 2020 and 2021.

Students must take a look and adhere to the admission policies devised by respective institutions and colleges.

