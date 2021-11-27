CAT 2021: Dress Code For Boys And Girls

CAT 2021 to be will be conducted tomorrow

Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad (IIM)will be conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) tomorrow in three shifts. IIM Ahmedabad has set a CAT dress code for male and female candidates that is to be followed on the exam day. Candidates appearing for the examination will have to undergo frisking process and any metal object will not be allowed in the exam hall.

Latest: Are you prepared for CAT? Take IMS FREE Online CAT Mock Test. Start Now Application Alert: To start your application for Great Lakes Click here

CAT exam will be conducted in three sessions-- forenoon session (8:30 am to 10:30 am); afternoon session (12:30 pm to 2:30 pm) and evening session (4:30 pm to 6:30 pm). Candidates are not allowed to appear for multiple sessions. It is mandatory to carry CAT 2021 admit cards along with valid ID proof to the exam centre.

CAT 2021: Dress Code For Male And Female Candidates