CAT 2021: Dress Code For Boys And Girls
Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad (IIM)will be conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) tomorrow in three shifts. IIM Ahmedabad has set a CAT dress code for male and female candidates that is to be followed on the exam day. Candidates appearing for the examination will have to undergo frisking process and any metal object will not be allowed in the exam hall.
CAT exam will be conducted in three sessions-- forenoon session (8:30 am to 10:30 am); afternoon session (12:30 pm to 2:30 pm) and evening session (4:30 pm to 6:30 pm). Candidates are not allowed to appear for multiple sessions. It is mandatory to carry CAT 2021 admit cards along with valid ID proof to the exam centre.
CAT 2021: Dress Code For Male And Female Candidates
- Candidates should not wear any jewelry or any metal accessory.
- Wear shoes or footwear having thick soles.
- Candidates will not be allowed to wear garments with large buttons inside the CAT exam centre.
- Socks, plain pullovers, sweaters, cardigans that do not have any pockets will be allowed inside the exam hall.
- No electronic gadgets including mobile phones, watches, calculators will be allowed.
- Candidates will be provided with a pen and a scribble pad while entering the exam hall, personal stationery items like pen, paper or exam pads will not be allowed.
- Do not carry your wallet, goggles to the exam centre.
- Candidates will undergo a frisking process and only CAT admit card, photo identity card, mask, sanitizer, required medical certificate(s) and scribe affidavit (if any) would be permitted beyond the frisking point.
- Candidates using metal implant, pacemaker, among others will have to bring a supporting medical certificate of the same to the test centre.