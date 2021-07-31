CAT 2021 Dates Announced; Application Begins From August 4

CAT 2021 dates announced

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 dates have been announced. While the registration for CAT 2021 is scheduled to begin from August 4, the admission test will be held on November 28. CAT is a national-level eligibility test and is held for admission to postgraduate business programmes. Lakhs of students appear for CAT every year. The test comprises three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

The application window will remain open till September 15. Students will be able to download the admit cards from October 17.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 158 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference, read a statement from the CAT 2021 advertisement.

The admission test is administered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). The eligibility criteria for CAT 2021 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, there exists relaxations for the reserved category students.

The application process of CAT is basic. CAT 2021 application includes steps like registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee.

By filling in the registration form, providing the required information, candidates will receive their login credentials through which the registration form can be accessed at the “registered candidate login” option.