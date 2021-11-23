CAT 2021: Check Exam Day Do's And Don'ts, Covid-19 Guidelines To Follow

CAT 2021 will be conducted on November 28

Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) is scheduled on November 28. Registered candidates will have to carry their CAT admit card 2021 to the exam center, candidates can download the CAT admit card from the official website-- iimcat.ac.in and take a print out on A-4 size paper. IIM Ahmedabad, the organising body of CAT 2021 stated in its statement that admit cards should not be tampered or smudged and candidate's photo and signature should be legibly printed.

With CAT exam 2021 a week ahead, here is a list of do's and don'ts that candidates need to adhere to while appearing for the management admission test.

CAT 2021: Do's And Don'ts For The Exam Day

Candidates will be required to affix a photograph on the CAT admit card which should be the same as uploaded during the CAT 2021 application process.

CAT e-admit card contains a google map link, candidates can refer to that link to check their CAT exam center address. In case the address on the link differs from the address printed on the admit card, candidates must consider the printed address.

In view of the pertaining COVID-19 pandemic situation, candidates will undergo a temperature check, they will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.

Candidates will be allotted exam labs after the admit card is scanned at the designated desk.

Candidates will be allowed to wear pullovers, sweaters, or cardigans (without pocket) in the exam hall. Do not use the keyboard at any point in time; this will lock your computer system. Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.