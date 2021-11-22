CAT 2021: Check Exam Day Document Verification And Registration Process

CAT 2021 will be held on November 28

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will be conducted on Sunday, November 28. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), the organising body of CAT 2021 has released the guideline and instructions to be followed by the students on exam day. CAT 2021 will be conducted in three sessions-- forenoon session (8:30 am to 10:30 am); Afternoon session (12:30 pm to 2:30 pm) and evening session (4:30 pm to 6:30 pm). Candidates can appear for CAT in only the designated session as on their CAT 2021 admit card and if any candidate tries to appear in multiple sessions, their candidature will be cancelled. Check 100 quantitative facts before appearing for CAT 2021.

Candidates will have to undergo a frisking process while entering the CAT exam center. After completion of the frisking process, candidates will be appearing for the document verification process in which CAT admit card 2021 (with photograph affixed), original photo identity proof and other documents as required will be checked.

According to an official statement: "Candidates must produce at least one original (not photocopied or scanned) valid (not expired) photo identification (ID) card (such as College ID, Employer ID, Driving License, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Aadhar Card or Identification Affidavit) along with the Admit Card. The Candidate's photograph and signature should be legibly printed and visible on the photo ID card and should match with the name on the Admit Card. Please note that the photo ID card should not be damaged or smudged. Medical certificate would be required in the case of a Candidate using (a) Pacemaker or (b) implants (metal) or (c) other device(s) for Medical reason(s)."

CAT 2021: Exam Day Registration Process:

Candidates will have to proceed for the IRIS and photo registration process. In this process, candidate's IRIS will be scanned, and photographs will be captured. During this process, candidates will be required to remove their glasses/contact lenses.

After the completion of this process, candidates will sign the attendance sheet.