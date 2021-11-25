  • Home
CAT 2021: Check Details On Percentile Score, Normalisation

As the CAT 2021 exam will be conducted in sessions, the administering body will follow a normalisation process to arrive at the result.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 2:13 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will be held on Sunday, November 28. By now students aspiring to get admitted to postgraduate management programmes must have got themselves accustomed to the exam pattern and the CAT 2021 syllabus. CAT 2021 will be held as a computer-based test at designated test centres in three sessions, the first between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, the second from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and the third and the evening session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Also Read || CAT 2021: Know Test Format, 10 Key Points

The question paper of CAT 2021 will consist of questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability.

As the CAT 2021 exam will be conducted in sessions, the administering body will follow a normalisation process to arrive at the result.

Also Read || How To Score 100 Percentile in CAT 2021?

“In order to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions, the scores of candidates shall be subjected to a process of Normalisation,” an official statement said while explaining the CAT normalisation process.

It further added: “The Normalisation process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After normalisation across different forms, the scores shall be further normalised across different sections. The Scaled Scores obtained by this process shall be converted into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting.”

CAT Percentile Score

To calculate CAT 2021 percentile score, follow these steps:

Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT

Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates.

Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as: P = [(N − r)/N] x 100

Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points

