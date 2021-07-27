CAT 2021 Application Form Likely To Be Released Soon

CAT application likely to be released soon

The application for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, is likely to be released soon. Last year, the notification was released on July 27 and the registration had begun on August 5. CAT, a national level eligibility test, is held for admission to more than 600 business schools across the country. Lakhs of students appear for CAT every year. The test comprises three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

Latest: Are you prepared for CAT? Take IMS FREE Online CAT Mock Test. Start Now

The admission test is administered by one of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). Last year, it was administered by IIM Indore.

The eligibility criteria for CAT 2020 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, there exists relaxations for the reserved category students.

The application process of CAT is basic. CAT 2021 application will generally include steps like registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee.

By filling in the registration form, providing the required information, candidates will receive their login credentials through which the registration form can be accessed at the “registered candidate login” option.

CAT scores are also used for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) that offer Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes.

Department of Management Studies (DMS) - IIT Delhi, Department of Management Studies (DMS) - IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSoM) - IIT Bombay, School of Management & Entrepreneurship (SME) - IIT Jodhpur, Department of Management Sciences (DoMS)- IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee, Industrial and Management Engineering (IME)- IIT Kanpur, Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSoM)- IIT Madras, are currently running the MBA courses.