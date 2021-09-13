CAT 2021 Application Ends Soon; Registration Process, List Of Documents Required

CAT application window closes soon

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 application window will close on September 15. Students desirous to get admitted to postgraduate management programmes can apply online at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2021 registration window opened on August 4. This year, the admission test for entry to PG Management programmes will be held on November 28.

CAT is a national level eligibility test and is held for admission to postgraduate business programmes. Lakhs of students appear for CAT every year. The test comprises three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

The admission test is administered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). The eligibility criteria for CAT 2021 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, there exists relaxations for the reserved category students.

The application process of CAT is basic. CAT 2021 application includes steps like registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee.

By filling in the registration form, providing the required information, candidates will receive their login credentials through which the registration form can be accessed at the “registered candidate login” option.

CAT 2021: How To Fill Application Form

Go to the official website of IIM CAT 2021- iimcat.ac.in. On the homepage, click on 'Register' (if not already registered) otherwise click on 'Login' Login or register using credentials Fill in the form Upload scanned documents Pay the application fees online Submit

Documents Required For CAT Registration 2021