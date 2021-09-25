CAT 2021 Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here

CAT application form 2021 correction window opens

The Common Admission Test, or CAT, application correction window has opened. Students who have already registered for admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes can edit their application between September 25 and September 27 (5 pm). Photograph, signature and test city preferences can be changed during the application correction window.

Latest: Are you prepared for CAT? Take IMS FREE Online CAT Mock Test. Start Now

“A 3-days window from 10.00 am on 25 September, 2021 to 5.00 pm on 27 September, 2021 will be available for candidates to edit the following fields in the application form (if required),” an official statement read.

Also Read || No Change In CAT 2021 Exam Pattern, May Have Less Questions

“Only Photo, Signature and Test City Preferences can be changed,” a statement on the CAT 2021 website read.

“Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) has been added as an option for CAT 2021,” it added.

CAT 2021 is scheduled for Sunday, November 28. The admission test will be conducted in three shifts at over 400 test centres spread across 159 cities. As per official data, around 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for CAT 2021.

CAT 2021 Application: How To Edit