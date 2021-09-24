CAT 2021 Application Correction Starts Tomorrow, Check What Can Be Edited

  • Home
Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) application form correction window will open tomorrow, September 25 (10 am).

New Delhi:

Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) application form correction window will open tomorrow, September 25 (10 am). Applicants can edit their photo, signature and test city preferences on the previously filled CAT 2021 application form. Students can correct their application forms till September 27 up to 5 pm.

The CAT 2021 application process has been concluded by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and only registered students can edit their forms.

CAT 2021 Application Form: How To Edit

  • Go to the official website of CAT 2021- iimcat.ac.in

  • Click on the ‘Registered Candidate Login' tab on homepage

  • A new login page will reopen

  • Login using your user ID and password

  • Your CAT 2021 application form will appear on screen

  • Make changes to the photo, signature and test city preferences as required

  • Cross check and save the application form

  • Take a printout of the updated CAT 2021 registration form

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will be conducting the CAT 2021 on November 28, 2021 in 158 test cities all across the country. CAT 2021 paper will have three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

The CAT 2021 admit cards will be made available for the students on October 27 on the official website.

Students who qualify the CAT 2021 get admission to management courses offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

