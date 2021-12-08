CAT 2021 Answer Key Releasing Today At Iimcat.ac.in, Here’s How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock CAT 2021 answer key today (representational)

CAT Answer Key 2021: The official answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will be released today. Candidates who appeared in the management entrance exam will be able to check the CAT 2021 answer key and their recorded responses at iimcat.ac.in. The entrance test was conducted on November 28, and the candidates reviewed the paper as balanced with equal weightage given to all sections.

CAT 2021 Percentile Predictor: Check your Admissions Chance in Top MBA Colleges, Here.

Recommended: Free Download CAT 2021 Unofficial Answer key. Click Here.

CAT 2021 answer key will be available today at 10 am.

“The candidate response tab and objection management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8 till 5:00 PM on December 11,” an official statement said.

Candidates will be able to see the CAT 2021 answer key and their individual responses during this period, it said.

How To Download CAT 2021 Answer Key

Go to iimcat.ac.in. Click on the candidate response tab. Login with the required information. Download the answer key and responses. Calculate your probable score.

Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year. The overall attendance was 83 per cent. A total of 2.30 lakh candidates registered for the test.

The answer key will mention correct answers to the questions asked in the entrance exam. Candidates can calculate their scores using the answer key.

More details on how to raise objections to the answer key and answer sheet will be provided later.