CAT 2021 Answer Key: Release Date And Time

CAT 2021 Answer Key: As per the schedule, the CAT answer key will be released by December first week, and result by the second week of January 2022. The candidates can check answer key and download score card at iimcat.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 6, 2021 7:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

1.92 Lakh Appear For CAT 2021
CAT 2021 Didn’t Go Well? You Can Sit For 8 Other MBA Entrance Exams
CAT 2021 Live Updates: Slot 3 Exam Concludes; Paper Analysis, Percentile Calculator
CAT 2021 Slot 3 Analysis: 'Paper Was Moderate', Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions
CAT 2021 Paper Analysis: How Was Slot 2? Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions
CAT 2021: Paper Was 'Lengthy And Time Consuming', Slot 1 Expert Analysis
CAT 2021 Answer Key: Release Date And Time
Download CAT 2021 answer key at iimcat.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CAT 2021 Answer Key: The answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 is expected to be released this week, by Sunday (December 12). As per the schedule, the CAT answer key will be released by December first week, and result by the second week of January 2022. The candidates can check answer key and download score card at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2021 Percentile Predictor: Check your Admissions Chance in Top MBA Colleges, Here.
Recommended: Free Download CAT 2021 Unofficial Answer key. Click Here.

Candidates can access the answer key and response sheet by logging in with their credentials. The CAT was held on Sunday, November 28, and the candidates reviewed the paper as balanced with equal weightage given to every sections.

CAT 2021 Answer Key: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website -- iimcat.ac.in
  2. Click on registered candidate login
  3. Key in your login credentials
  4. Download the CAT 2021 answer key
  5. Take a print out for further reference.

The answer key contains correct answers to the questions asked in the entrance exam. Candidates can calculate their probable scores using the answer key. The authorities will also allow the students to raise objections, if any, against the CAT 2021 and the response sheets. Following the verifications of objections raised, the final answer key and result will be released.

For updates on answer key and result, please refer to the website- iimcat.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test CAT answer key IIM Ahamadabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
#BackToSchool: Reopen Delhi Schools, Parents Demand On Twitter
#BackToSchool: Reopen Delhi Schools, Parents Demand On Twitter
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Maths Exam 2021-22 Live: Answer Keys Released By Schools, Check Here
Live | CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Maths Exam 2021-22 Live: Answer Keys Released By Schools, Check Here
IIM-Sambalpur Organises ‘Women Leadership' Programme
IIM-Sambalpur Organises ‘Women Leadership' Programme
'Every Student To Get Quality Education': CM Arvind Kejriwal Vows To Fulfill BR Ambedkar's Dream
'Every Student To Get Quality Education': CM Arvind Kejriwal Vows To Fulfill BR Ambedkar's Dream
IIT Madras, Tata Power To Collaborate On R&D, Training, Other Areas
IIT Madras, Tata Power To Collaborate On R&D, Training, Other Areas
.......................... Advertisement ..........................