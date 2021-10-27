CAT 2021 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here

CAT 2021 admit card released

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 admit card on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. More than 2.31 lakh candidates who registered for IIM CAT 2021 can download their admit cards using their user ID and password.

CAT 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

IIM Ahmedabad will conduct CAT 2021 on November 28 at over 400 test centers across 159 cities in India.

CAT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the CAT official website- iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the CAT 2021 admit card link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in the asked details including CAT 2021 application number and password

CAT 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take print outs for future references

Candidates are required to check all the relevant details on CAT 2021 admit card including name, date of birth, application number, category, test center name and address, CAT 2021 exam day and shift timings.

On the day of CAT 2021, candidates will have to bring the CAT 2021 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the CAT exam center.

CAT 2021 will be held in three shifts of two hours which will comprise three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability, and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

Candidates will get 40 minutes for each section, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.