CAT 2021 Admit Card To be Released On This Date

CAT 2021 admit card to release on October 27

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will be releasing the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on October 27 at 5 pm. Students will be able to download the CAT 2021 admit card through the official website: iimcat.ac.in. This year, around 2.31 lakh students have registered for the exam. The entrance exam will be conducted on August 28 at over 400 test centres in 159 cities across India.

Students will be required to carry the CAT 2021 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam center.

CAT 2021 mock test links will be made available to the students in the last week of October and students can appear for the mock test for a better understanding of the main exam.

CAT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website of CAT 2021- iimcat.ac.in

Click on the ‘Registered Candidate’ tab

On the appeared login page, enter your application number and password

Upon successful login, CAT 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

Save and download the admit card

Take a print out for future reference

After downloading the admit card, check all the relevant details including candidate’s name, date of birth, application number, category, test centre and its address, CAT 2021 date and day, exam shift and timing. Read all the guidelines mentioned on the admit card to be followed on the exam day.