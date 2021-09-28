CAT 2021 Admit Card To be Released On This Date

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will be releasing the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on October 27 at 5 pm.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 28, 2021 6:09 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CAT 2021 Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here
No Change In CAT 2021 Exam Pattern, May Have Less Questions
CAT 2021 Application Correction Starts Tomorrow, Check What Can Be Edited
CAT 2021: What’s The Selection Process Of IIMs? Latest Update
CAT 2021: Last Date To Submit Application Today
CAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 22
CAT 2021 Admit Card To be Released On This Date
CAT 2021 admit card to release on October 27
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will be releasing the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on October 27 at 5 pm. Students will be able to download the CAT 2021 admit card through the official website: iimcat.ac.in. This year, around 2.31 lakh students have registered for the exam. The entrance exam will be conducted on August 28 at over 400 test centres in 159 cities across India.

Latest: Are you prepared for CAT? Take IMS FREE Online CAT Mock Test. Start Now

Students will be required to carry the CAT 2021 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam center.

CAT 2021 mock test links will be made available to the students in the last week of October and students can appear for the mock test for a better understanding of the main exam.

CAT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Visit the official website of CAT 2021- iimcat.ac.in

  • Click on the ‘Registered Candidate’ tab

  • On the appeared login page, enter your application number and password

  • Upon successful login, CAT 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

  • Save and download the admit card

  • Take a print out for future reference

After downloading the admit card, check all the relevant details including candidate’s name, date of birth, application number, category, test centre and its address, CAT 2021 date and day, exam shift and timing. Read all the guidelines mentioned on the admit card to be followed on the exam day.

Click here for more Education News
CAT admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Delhi Opens Its Central Research Facility For Outside Researchers
IIT Delhi Opens Its Central Research Facility For Outside Researchers
WBJEE 2021 Counselling Process Begins; Know How To Register
WBJEE 2021 Counselling Process Begins; Know How To Register
KCET 2021: KEA Releases Document Verification Schedule
KCET 2021: KEA Releases Document Verification Schedule
TNEA First Round Counselling 2021 Begins; Check Important Details
TNEA First Round Counselling 2021 Begins; Check Important Details
AISSEE 2022: Application Forms For Sainik Schools Classes 6, 9 Entrance Exam Released
AISSEE 2022: Application Forms For Sainik Schools Classes 6, 9 Entrance Exam Released
.......................... Advertisement ..........................