CAT 2020: Tips To Prepare At Home Amid COVID-19

The Common Admission Test, popularly known as CAT is now round the corner and candidates can now check some of the important tips to crack the exam while staying at home due to COVID-19 pandemic. A large number of candidates visit coaching institutes for last-minute preparation. However, with the fear of COVID-19, most of the students prefer to stay at home and prepare for the CAT 2020 exam. Some of the important tips to prepare at home for the CAT exam are as follows:

Prepare a time table

Since the candidates do not have to travel to the coaching centres, a lot of time is saved by staying at home. They can chalk out a plan and ensure that the time table is followed diligently. Two to three hours of continuous study at home should be followed by a break.

Take Online Classes

Due to theCOVID-19, candidates can take last-minute coaching classes provided online. One needs to make the right choice while choosing the coaching institute for last-minute guidance as they are paid. If one has any doubt, the coaching centres should be able to help offline also over a call or video conferencing.

Take a break to refresh

While preparing for the CAT 2020 exam, one needs to ensure that while taking a break, mind is calm and relaxed. This is essential as during the fag end of one’s preparation for the CAT exam, one must stay focused.

Eat healthy

While at home and studying, one is encountered by hunger pangs. While preparing for the CAT 2020 exam, one must eat healthily. Inflammatory food must be avoided to remain active.

Take Regularly CAT Mock Tests

In the last leg of the preparation for the CAT exam, one should ensure that they take CAT 2020 mock tests periodically so as to assess their level of preparation. Sometimes the CAT mock tests score might not be as per one's expectations, this should not deter or demotivate an individual. On the contrary, one should quickly identify one’s mistakes and aim to crack the CAT exam.