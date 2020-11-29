CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis: VARC “Difficult”, DILR “Difficult”, QA “Moderate”; Says Expert

Image credit: Shutterstock CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis: Overall “Difficult” Paper, Says Expert

The second shift of CAT 2020 ended at 2:30 pm. Overall, the difficulty level of CAT 2020 slot 2 was “difficult” as per analysis done by Mr Vijay Jha, President, Academics, Gradeup. The paper was difficult in comparison to the paper in Slot 1 exam. There are three sections in the CAT 2020 paper -- Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude. The total number of questions in the exam is 76 and it is distributed in a 26-24-26 format (VARC - 26, LRDI - 24, Quant - 26).

Candidates were given 40 minutes to solve each section. The exam had two types of questions -- MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions and TITA (Type in the Answer) or Non-MCQs. Negative marking was assigned only to MCQs.

CAT 2020 Slot 2: Section wise paper analysis

In slot two, the level of VARC was difficult. The DILR section was also difficult while the level of Quantitative Ability was moderate.

Distribution of marks

Total MCQs were 57 and Non-MCQ (TITA) were 19.

VARC: 26 questions (21 MCQs + 5 TITA)

DILR: 24 questions (18 MCQs + 6 TITA)

QA: 26 questions (18 MCQs + 8 TITA)

CAT 2020 Slot 2: Expected Marks for 99.5 percentile

Sections Marks VARC 50 DILR 42 Quant 45 Total 125-30

CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Expected Marks for 99 percentile

Sections Marks VARC 42 DILR 35-36 Quant 42 Total 115

The third shift of CAT 2020 will start at 4:30 pm.