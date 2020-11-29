CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis: VARC “Difficult”, DILR “Difficult”, QA “Moderate”; Says Expert
CAT Slot 2 Analysis: Overall, the difficulty level of CAT 2020 slot 2 was “difficult” as per analysis done by Mr Vijay Jha, President, Academics, Gradeup.
The second shift of CAT 2020 ended at 2:30 pm. Overall, the difficulty level of CAT 2020 slot 2 was “difficult” as per analysis done by Mr Vijay Jha, President, Academics, Gradeup. The paper was difficult in comparison to the paper in Slot 1 exam. There are three sections in the CAT 2020 paper -- Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude. The total number of questions in the exam is 76 and it is distributed in a 26-24-26 format (VARC - 26, LRDI - 24, Quant - 26).
Candidates were given 40 minutes to solve each section. The exam had two types of questions -- MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions and TITA (Type in the Answer) or Non-MCQs. Negative marking was assigned only to MCQs.
CAT 2020 Slot 2: Section wise paper analysis
In slot two, the level of VARC was difficult. The DILR section was also difficult while the level of Quantitative Ability was moderate.
Distribution of marks
Total MCQs were 57 and Non-MCQ (TITA) were 19.
VARC: 26 questions (21 MCQs + 5 TITA)
DILR: 24 questions (18 MCQs + 6 TITA)
QA: 26 questions (18 MCQs + 8 TITA)
CAT 2020 Slot 2: Expected Marks for 99.5 percentile
Sections
Marks
VARC
50
DILR
42
Quant
45
Total
125-30
CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Expected Marks for 99 percentile
Sections
Marks
VARC
42
DILR
35-36
Quant
42
Total
115
The third shift of CAT 2020 will start at 4:30 pm.