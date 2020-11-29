  • Home
CAT Slot 2 Analysis: Overall, the difficulty level of CAT 2020 slot 2 was “difficult” as per analysis done by Mr Vijay Jha, President, Academics, Gradeup.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 29, 2020 4:15 pm IST

CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis: VARC “Difficult”, DILR “Difficult”, QA “Moderate”; Says Expert
CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis: Overall “Difficult” Paper, Says Expert
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The second shift of CAT 2020 ended at 2:30 pm. Overall, the difficulty level of CAT 2020 slot 2 was “difficult” as per analysis done by Mr Vijay Jha, President, Academics, Gradeup. The paper was difficult in comparison to the paper in Slot 1 exam. There are three sections in the CAT 2020 paper -- Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude. The total number of questions in the exam is 76 and it is distributed in a 26-24-26 format (VARC - 26, LRDI - 24, Quant - 26).

Read || CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Slot 1 Exam “Moderate”

Candidates were given 40 minutes to solve each section. The exam had two types of questions -- MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions and TITA (Type in the Answer) or Non-MCQs. Negative marking was assigned only to MCQs.

CAT 2020 Slot 2: Section wise paper analysis

In slot two, the level of VARC was difficult. The DILR section was also difficult while the level of Quantitative Ability was moderate.

Distribution of marks

Total MCQs were 57 and Non-MCQ (TITA) were 19.

VARC: 26 questions (21 MCQs + 5 TITA)

DILR: 24 questions (18 MCQs + 6 TITA)

QA: 26 questions (18 MCQs + 8 TITA)

CAT 2020 Slot 2: Expected Marks for 99.5 percentile

Sections

Marks

VARC

50

DILR

42

Quant

45

Total

125-30

CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Expected Marks for 99 percentile

Sections

Marks

VARC

42

DILR

35-36

Quant

42

Total

115

The third shift of CAT 2020 will start at 4:30 pm.

