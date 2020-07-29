CAT 2020 Schedule Released; Application From August 5

The Indian Institute of Management Indore, or IIM Indore, has launched the official website for CAT 2020 for candidates to apply for the admission test to the IIMs.Candidates can apply online on the official website -- iimcat.ac.in between August 5 and September 16. The Common Admission Test 2020, or CAT 2020, is scheduled to be held on November 29 in two sessions.

However, an IIM Indore statement issued said: “The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 is to be conducted taking into account the COVID-19 crisis. The information provided on the CAT 2020 website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central, and State governments, and CAT Group.”

“Candidates are advised to regularly check CAT websites for further information,” it added.

CAT is a national level entrance examination for admission to more than 600 B-schools across the country. More than two lakh students appear each year for this admission test. The admission test of CAT is held for a duration of 3 hours. The test comprises three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

CAT 2020 will be conducted in 156 cities in multiple test centres. Candidates can select upto six test cities in order of preference in the CAT 2020 online application.

Students, as per the CAT 2020 schedule, can download the admit cards from October 28 till the date of the admission test. November 29. The details of CAT 2020 exam centre, time of exam will be mentioned on the admit cards.

Candidates can also get familiar with the CAT 2020 exam pattern and format of the admission test by working on the tutorials to be provided on the website from October 16, added the statement.