CAT 2020 Result Announced At Iimcat.ac.in; What’s Next

The IIM CAT 2020 score card links are open. Students who took the online test for admission to management programmes can access their score cards from iimcat.ac.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 2, 2021 4:44 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the CAT 2020 score cards. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is held for admission to postgraduate courses in management programmes. Students taking CAT 2020 held on November 29 can download their score cards from the official website -- iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2020 score will be used for admission to 20 participating Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) along with other institutes.

CAT Result 2020 Live Updates

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to the management programmes on the basis of CAT 2020 cut off marks as determined by IIM Indore. The qualified shortlisted candidates in CAT 2020 will be called for counselling and seat allocation.

CAT 2020 Score Card: Steps To Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of IIM CAT -- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on tab ‘Download CAT 2020 Score Card’

Step 3 - On the next window, insert the login details including user Ids and passwords

Step 4- Download and take a print of the CAT score card

The CAT score cards will mention details of marks scored in the eligibility test. The online computer-based CAT exam was held for multiple-choice questions. Along with the CAT score card, IIM Indore has also announced the CAT 2020 results on the official website of IIM CAT.

