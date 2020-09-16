CAT 2020 Registration Last Date Extended; Apply Before September 23

IIM Indore, CAT 2020 conducting authority for this year, has extended the last date of CAT Registration from September 16 to September 23. Candidates must fill the CAT registration form online on or before September 23. The CAT registration window will be open up to 5 PM. In the end, candidates will be directed to a correction window by IIM Indore wherein the candidate will get a chance to change the test city preferences, photograph and signature. The CAT 2020 registration process had begun on August 5 on IIM Indore’s official portal— iimcat.ac.in. Students securing 50% in graduation, as well as final year graduation candidates, are eligible to apply for CAT 2020 exam.

CAT 2020 Registration: How To Apply

Step 1: Candidates can visit iimcat.ac.in and click on “new candidates registration” to generate the login credentials.

Step 2: After generating the login credentials, login to the candidate's profile.

Step 3: Fill-up the CAT 2020 application form by keying in the required information and upload the documents.

Step 4: Finally pay the application fee. To complete the application process, a fee of Rs 2000 (Rs 1000 for belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category candidates) is to be paid.

IIM Indore has increased the CAT registration fees. General category candidates now have to pay CAT exam 2020 registration fees of Rs 2000 while reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 1000. The payment mode of CAT registration fees is online through debit/credit cards or net banking.

CAT exam 2020 will be held in three sessions as per the exam notification by IIM Indore. Correction of mistakes may be allowed after September 16 when IIM CAT registration closes.

CAT exam 2020 is a screening test for admission into MBA programmes at various IIMs and private colleges in India. Every year, one of the 20 IIMs takes charge to conduct the exam in over 156 cities. CAT 2020, this year, is being held by IIM Indore. Last year, CAT exam was conducted by IIM Kozhikode. The official notification for CAT 2020 was released on July 29.

CAT 2020: Eligibility, Result, Admission Process

Eligibility requirements for CAT 2020 include a bachelor’s degree with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized university or institution. For SC, ST and PwBD candidates required marks to apply for the exam is 45%.

CAT 2020 result is expected to be announced from the Second week of January 2021. The admission process for shortlisted candidates might differ for each IIM.

“The (admission) process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI)...IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process,” an official statement said.