Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 will be held on November 29. Application forms for registering for the exam will be available from August 5. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms online on or before September 16.

CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various post graduate and fellow programmes of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). IIMs also use other criteria for selecting candidates in addition to the CAT score. Previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs are used by the IIMs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process. Various non-IIM institutes are also allowed to use CAT scores for admission.

“The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 is to be conducted taking into account the COVID-19 crisis. The information provided on the CAT 2020 website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central, & State governments, and CAT Group. Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for further information,” an update available on its website reads.

IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2020.

This year the test will be conducted in 156 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. The registration fee for CAT 2020 is Rs 2000 (Rs 1000 for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories).

Graduates who have secured at least 50% marks are eligible to appear for the test. “Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. However, it may be noted that such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate,” the exam notice says.

CAT 2020 result can be expected in the second week of January 2021 and the score card will be valid till December 2021.