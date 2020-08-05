CAT 2020 result can be expected in the second week of January 2021 and the score card will be valid till December 2021.

Application forms for the CAT 2020 is available online. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 will be held on November 29 based on which admission to various post graduate and fellow programmes of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) is done. Candidates can register on the official website and the registration link will remain active till September 16. The registration fee for CAT 2020 is Rs 2000 (Rs 1000 for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories).

Additionally, IIMs also use other criteria for selecting candidates. Previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs are used by the IIMs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process. Various non-IIM institutes are also allowed to use CAT scores for admission.

Graduates who have secured at least 50% marks are eligible to appear for the test. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply, as per the eligibility criteria stated by the IIMs.

IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2020. The test will be held in 156 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

“The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 is to be conducted taking into account the COVID-19 crisis. The information provided on the CAT 2020 website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central, & State governments, and CAT Group. Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for further information,” an update available on its website reads.

